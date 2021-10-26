Electric mountain bike left locked to lamppost stolen near rail station

Published: 12:00 PM October 26, 2021

The electric mountain bike had left locked to a lamppost near Lowestoft railway station on Denmark Road, Lowestoft when the theft happened. - Credit: Google images

An electric mountain bike has been stolen from outside a town's railway station.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft after the Raleigh electric mountain bike, which had been left locked to a lamppost, was stolen from outside Lowestoft railway station on Denmark Road.

A police spokesman said: "The grey and turquoise Raleigh electric mountain bike was stolen from outside the railway station on Denmark Road on Thursday, October 21 between 6.30am and 9.45pm.

"The bike had been left locked to a lamppost.

"Can you help?"

You may also want to watch:

If you saw who took the bicycle or you have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/59452/21 via 101

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.