Electric scooter and mountain bikes stolen in shed burglary

Three mountain bikes and an electric scooter were stolen after a shed was broken into in a burglary overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the shed burglary as a home in Lowestoft was targeted.

A police spokesman said: "The shed at a home in Mylodon Road was entered sometime between 11.30pm on Wednesday, April 27 and 6.45am on Thursday, April 28.

"Three mountain bikes were stolen from inside together with an electric scooter.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/25301/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.