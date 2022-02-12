News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations continue after fight between 20 people involving metal pole

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:49 AM February 12, 2022
oxford road lowestoft

The fight happened on Oxford Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Investigations are continuing after a fight between 20 people in Lowestoft which involved a metal pole.

One person was reportedly seen holding a metal pole during the fight between a group of people in Lowestoft.

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 1, at about 4.15pm on Oxford Road in the town.

Suffolk police confirmed they were investigating after a group of of around 20 people were seen "fighting or arguing", and one person was spotted holding a metal pole.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone who knows who was involved or was a witness or has dashcam footage or doorbell camera footage should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/6918/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Horse riders, Christine Nicholls, front, with Nathan, and Clare Hardingham with Violet, suited up in

Changes to Highway Code make 'unbelievable' instant impact say horse riders

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Manager Joanne Smith and waitress Vienna Butcher tucking in to two exciting desserts at Sgt Pepper’s restaurant

Restaurant started by Beatles superfan celebrates 40th anniversary

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Waveney Drive, Lowestoft, blocked after construction fencing blows over on to road

Suffolk Live News

High winds blow fencing across Lowestoft road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Person seen with metal pole during fight involving 20 people in Lowestoft.

Person seen with metal pole during fight involving 20 people in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon