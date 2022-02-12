Investigations continue after fight between 20 people involving metal pole

The fight happened on Oxford Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

Investigations are continuing after a fight between 20 people in Lowestoft which involved a metal pole.

One person was reportedly seen holding a metal pole during the fight between a group of people in Lowestoft.

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 1, at about 4.15pm on Oxford Road in the town.

Suffolk police confirmed they were investigating after a group of of around 20 people were seen "fighting or arguing", and one person was spotted holding a metal pole.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone who knows who was involved or was a witness or has dashcam footage or doorbell camera footage should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/6918/22.

