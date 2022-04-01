Enquiries continue after break-in at Adventure Island

Adventure Island has been vandalised following a break-in in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Enquiries are continuing after a children's adventure playpark in Lowestoft was vandalised following a break-in.

Officers are searching for information after offenders broke into Adventure Island, in Pinbush Road, via a fire escape door.

The incident happened during the night between Sunday, March 27, and Monday, March 28.

Police said that paint had been sprayed onto the walls, fire extinguishers were thrown around, rubbish was thrown everywhere and damage was caused to netting in the playpark.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting crime number 37/18305/22.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.