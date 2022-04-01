News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Enquiries continue after break-in at Adventure Island

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:29 PM April 1, 2022
adventure island lowestoft

Adventure Island has been vandalised following a break-in in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Enquiries are continuing after a children's adventure playpark in Lowestoft was vandalised following a break-in.

Officers are searching for information after offenders broke into Adventure Island, in Pinbush Road, via a fire escape door.

The incident happened during the night between Sunday, March 27, and Monday, March 28.

Police said that paint had been sprayed onto the walls, fire extinguishers were thrown around, rubbish was thrown everywhere and damage was caused to netting in the playpark.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft Police, quoting crime number 37/18305/22.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live News

Driver airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A12 in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Suffolk Live News

CCTV appeal to find man after Lowestoft robbery

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
sinkhole corton

Woman left with whiplash as sinkhole opens up under van

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Factory Arms Public House in Lowestoft.  

East Suffolk Council

Pub reveals revamp vision as plans go in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon