News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Enquiries ongoing after man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:41 PM November 26, 2021
lowestoft beach

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between Claremont Pier and Pakefield beach between Sunday night and Monday morning. - Credit: Mick Howes

Enquiries are ongoing after a man was sexually assaulted on a Lowestoft beach, police said.

The incident occurred between 6pm on Sunday, November 14, and 7am on Monday, November 15.

The victim, in his 30s, was in the vicinity of the promenade and Pakefield beach with a group of other men and at some point during the evening he was sexually assaulted.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between Claremont Pier and Pakefield beach between Sunday night and Monday morning to come forward as they may have seen something that could assist the investigation.

Motorists who have dashcams and were driving in the vicinity of Kirkley Cliff Road, Pakefield Road and Pakefield Street are being asked to review their footage for relevant material.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Safeguarding Investigation Unit in Lowestoft, quoting reference number 64472/21.

You can also call them on 101 or use their website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Ethan touched the lives of everyone': Family's emotional tribute to teen
  2. 2 BBC film crew spotted filming in Lowestoft
  3. 3 Watch: Dramatic moment reckless driver knocks down roadside barriers
  1. 4 Couple 'stunned' at surprise pregnancy - five weeks before giving birth
  2. 5 'Like an earthquake' - Life by Lowestoft's Gull Wing construction site
  3. 6 Festive fun for all the family at Victorian-themed switch-on event
  4. 7 'It's awful' - Concerns raised over debris left behind by erosion defences
  5. 8 Police hunt for teenager with knife who threatened man in town centre
  6. 9 Major infrastructure projects 'putting pressure' on Suffolk
  7. 10 Drug smuggler who used jet ski on North Sea ordered to pay back £2,000
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Touching tributes Ethan Wright

'Ethan will be greatly missed' - tributes to teen who died in cycle crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Pakefield Beach in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist dies after collision with van

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, following his death

Fund for teen who 'touched hearts of all who knew him' tops £10,500

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon