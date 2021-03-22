News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Equipment stolen in equestrian theft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:39 AM March 22, 2021    Updated: 11:36 AM March 22, 2021
An equestrian related theft took place in the area of Marsh Lane in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with an equestrian related theft that took place in the area of Marsh Lane in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Energisers and batteries were among the items stolen during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the equestrian related theft that took place in the area of Marsh Lane in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Amongst the items that were stolen were electric fencing parts including energisers and batteries overnight between March 18 and March 19."

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or has any knowledge of the theft, should contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/13463/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org 

Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News

