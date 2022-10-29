News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

One arrested after car and cigarettes seized in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:51 AM October 29, 2022
A "large amount" of fake cigarettes and a car were among a number of items seized from a shop in Lowestoft

A "large amount" of fake cigarettes and a car were among a number of items seized from a shop in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

A "large amount" of fake cigarettes, tobacco and a car have been seized from a shop and a home in Lowestoft.

One person was arrested on suspicion of money laundering during the joint police and HMRC operation which happened in the north of the town yesterday.

Bags of fake cigarettes seized in Lowestoft

Bags of fake cigarettes seized in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

Police also seized a red Suzuki Swift, which was being "used as an overflow unit" for excess cigarettes and a quantity of cash.

A Lowestoft police spokesman said on Facebook: "Great result following a joint visit by HMRC and police to a shop and a dwelling in north Lowestoft.

A red Suzuki Swift was also seized in Lowestoft

A red Suzuki Swift was also seized in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

"I would also like to report that the rats in this shop appear to be even bigger than the last shop we visited going by the size of the droppings.

Some of the money seized in Lowestoft

Some of the money seized in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft police

"Before you start, it is illegal and people moan to us all the time about it."



Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lowestoft's Gull Wing Bridge, NAV1 installation 22nd October 2022

Renewable Energy | Video

New drone footage shows £126.75m third crossing 'take shape'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Globe Inn on High Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Music venue closes its doors after challenging start and spiralling costs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a suspected fall from his bike

Suffolk Live News

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being injured in suspected fall

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Bob McNeil-Watson

Warm tributes paid to 'Mr Music' - as popular former teacher hailed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon