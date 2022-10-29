One arrested after car and cigarettes seized in Lowestoft
- Credit: Lowestoft police
A "large amount" of fake cigarettes, tobacco and a car have been seized from a shop and a home in Lowestoft.
One person was arrested on suspicion of money laundering during the joint police and HMRC operation which happened in the north of the town yesterday.
Police also seized a red Suzuki Swift, which was being "used as an overflow unit" for excess cigarettes and a quantity of cash.
A Lowestoft police spokesman said on Facebook: "Great result following a joint visit by HMRC and police to a shop and a dwelling in north Lowestoft.
"I would also like to report that the rats in this shop appear to be even bigger than the last shop we visited going by the size of the droppings.
"Before you start, it is illegal and people moan to us all the time about it."