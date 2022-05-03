Warning over scam offering free Center Parcs holiday

Fraudsters have been pretending to offer a free Center Parcs holiday in order to steal personal data. - Credit: Archant

Scammers offering a free trip to Center Parcs have prompted police to issue a warning over fraudulent competitions on Facebook.

It comes after reports a Facebook page was targeting people in Lowestoft and other parts of Suffolk by making a post claiming readers could win a holiday by liking and sharing it.

Lowestoft police said there is no free holiday and the competition is being used to harvest personal information.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the scam is a case of like-farming, which sees fraudsters attempt to gather personal data which can then be sold to other parties or used to defraud people of money.

Trading Standards advice is to not like and share the posts, and to check if a page is legitimate before interacting with any of its content.

It said the real Center Parcs page was created in August 2010, while the fake page being used to scam people was created on January 7, 2022.

To report a fake competition, Trading Standards said people should report the page to Facebook by using the 'give feedback or report this page' function in the top right corner of the browser.