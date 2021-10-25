Families urged to lock their sheds after string of burglaries

Published: 12:33 PM October 25, 2021

Police have urged Lowestoft families to lock their sheds. - Credit: Archant

Families in Lowestoft have been urged to lock their sheds amid a string of burglaries in the town.

A shed at a home in Kent Road was entered between 6pm on Wednesday, October 20, and 8.30pm on Sunday, October 24, when an unknown person cut the padlock off.

A red Giant mountain bike, a black Giant mountain bike and a pink Giant mountain bike were stolen as well as an electric drill and fishing equipment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting reference number: 37/59625/21.

Following the incident a shed in Maidstone Road was broken into and three bikes were stolen after the clasp and padlock were forced off.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 23, between 5.20pm and 9.30pm.

Anyone contacting police with information should use reference number: 37/59629/21.

A third incident then occurred at around 11.45pm on Saturday, October 23, when a shed on Rotterdam Road was broken into but nothing appears to have been stolen.

Those with information should contact police referencing number: 37/59703/21.

Police can be contacted on 101 or alternatively those with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.