Families urged to lock their sheds after string of burglaries
- Credit: Archant
Families in Lowestoft have been urged to lock their sheds amid a string of burglaries in the town.
A shed at a home in Kent Road was entered between 6pm on Wednesday, October 20, and 8.30pm on Sunday, October 24, when an unknown person cut the padlock off.
A red Giant mountain bike, a black Giant mountain bike and a pink Giant mountain bike were stolen as well as an electric drill and fishing equipment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police quoting reference number: 37/59625/21.
Following the incident a shed in Maidstone Road was broken into and three bikes were stolen after the clasp and padlock were forced off.
The incident occurred on Saturday, October 23, between 5.20pm and 9.30pm.
Anyone contacting police with information should use reference number: 37/59629/21.
Most Read
- 1 'Landmark' former Tuttles store could be set for new lease of life
- 2 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
- 3 'You want to be un-vaccinated? Go to Lowestoft' - rock legend's jab at town
- 4 Suffolk police share ridiculous reasons for 999 calls
- 5 'An appalling state' - bereaved criticises cemetery wildlife campaign
- 6 Charity walkers celebrate some unexpected news
- 7 First look at Lowestoft's newest late night venue - part of £150k investment
- 8 Diversions in place as fibre cable works continue in Lowestoft
- 9 11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country
- 10 People warned of dangers of eroding cliffs on Suffolk-Norfolk border beach
A third incident then occurred at around 11.45pm on Saturday, October 23, when a shed on Rotterdam Road was broken into but nothing appears to have been stolen.
Those with information should contact police referencing number: 37/59703/21.
Police can be contacted on 101 or alternatively those with information can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.