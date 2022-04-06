Firefighters respond as damage caused in popular park

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A bike left in a popular park was vandalised while fencing around a play area was damaged as matting and grass were set on fire.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station was called to Fen Park in south Lowestoft over the weekend.

The sign in Kirkley Fen Park. - Credit: Mick Howes

Firefighters spent almost 20 minutes tackling the blaze on Sunday, April 3 having been alerted at just before 5.30pm.

Matting was burnt at Fen Park in Kirkley, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council Facebook

With police subsequently informed, it is the latest in a series of vandalism at parks across Lowestoft.

The Friends of Fen Park, Lowestoft group - which organises regular activities and fundraising days to regenerate the park in Southwell Road, Kirkley - informed Lowestoft Town Council of the latest damage.

A post on its Facebook page said: "Thank you to the member of public that alerted the fire brigade and ourselves to the fire in our park.

"This has been reported to Lowestoft Town Council."

With police subsequently informed, it is the latest in a spate of vandalism at parks across Lowestoft - after fencing was damaged and graffiti was sprayed on a council information board just days after trees were destroyed at Rosedale Park in Lowestoft.

An Oak tree - planted as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations - was "severely damaged" and a plaque was stolen on March 11.

More than a week later last month fencing - designed to keep the park's play area secure for children to use - was damaged after panels were ripped out, removed and left strewn on the park.

At the time a town council spokesman described the damage as "a further blow to the public’s enjoyment of this open space."

This week, a Lowestoft Town Council spokesman said: "Reports of vandalism at Fen Park have been reported to us over the past weekend.

A bike was vandalised at Fen Park in Kirkley, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Town Council Facebook

"Among the damage caused was burning to matting and vandalism to a bike.

"The damaged fence is being repaired to secure the play area.

"This has been reported to police and if you have any information about who might be responsible please contact Suffolk Constabulary.

"We are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any signs of vandalism to Suffolk Police or call 101."