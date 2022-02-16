Fishing equipment and two bikes stolen during shed burglaries

Fishing equipment was stolen after entry was gained to a garden on Carlton Road in Lowestoft with a shed broken into. - Credit: Google Images

A mountain bike, hybrid bike and fishing equipment were stolen during separate shed burglaries in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the three break-ins.

Fishing equipment was stolen after entry was gained to a garden on Carlton Road with a shed/summerhouse broken into between February 10 and February 15.

A shed at a home in Dedham Drive was broken into at sometime between 7pm on February 10 and 7.15am on February 11 with a grey Carrera Crossfire hybrid bicycle stolen from inside.

Nearby, another shed at a home on Kent Road was broken into between 5.30pm on February 10 and 8am on February 11 with a men’s blue and white Giant mountain bike stolen.

If you have any information about these burglaries, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/9823/22, 37/8764/22 or 37/8782/22 via 101.