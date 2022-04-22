Fishing equipment and stereo stolen during garage break-in

A garage on Spashett Road in Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

A stereo and fishing equipment was stolen after burglars broke into a garage and targeted a vehicle inside.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a garage on Spashett Road in Lowestoft was broken into.

The garage, located at the end of a back garden on Spashett Road, was entered at sometime between noon on Friday, April 15 and 9.15am on Monday, April 18.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has gained entry by forcing the doors.

"A vehicle inside the garage was entered and a stereo and fishing equipment were stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this garage burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/23053/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.