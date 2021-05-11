Man admits crashing into five cars and a level crossing

Published: 6:00 AM May 11, 2021

A man pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following a crash where a vehicle rammed five cars before careering into a level crossing.

A black Clio collided with two police cars and three other vehicles belonging to the public before crashing into the level crossing on the B1531 Victoria Road, with the junction of Bridge Road, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft on April 14.

The driver escaped and fled before being later arrested by officers from Operation Sentinel.

Tommie Pearmain, 24, of Southfield Gardens, Lowestoft, was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, May 7 and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court at a later date for sentencing.

Sgt Lee Simons, of the Operation Sentinel team, said: "The manner in which Pearmain drove that day put members of the public and police officers in great danger.

"His reckless actions caused thousands of pounds worth of damage."