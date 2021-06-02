News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Police smash down doors and arrest five in simultaneous drugs raids

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:30 AM June 2, 2021   
Warrants were carried out across Lowestoft on June 1. Officers raid a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

Six properties were raided as warrants were carried out across Lowestoft on Tuesday, June 1 as part of a pre-planned operation.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following a series of raids.

Six properties were raided as warrants were carried out across Lowestoft during simultaneous strikes on Tuesday morning (June 1) as part of a pre-planned operation.

Officers searching the back of a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

Officers searching the back of a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

The men, who were subsequently arrested, are understood to be involved in a network suspected of dealing drugs in the town.

About 40 officers from across Suffolk Constabulary – including the Scorpion and Sentinel teams, the Safer Neighbourhood Teams and others – carried out raids at six addresses within the town shortly after 9.45am on Tuesday, June 1.

Officers raid a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley

Officers raid a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

Properties in Edgerton Road, Ashfield Crescent, Homeport and Northgate in Lowestoft were searched along with a property on Eades Walk, Carlton Colville and a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

A flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley was raided.

A flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley was raided.

Police said that after the search warrants had been executed, five men were arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Other items, including communication devices, were also seized from the addresses.

Officers searching the back of a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

Officers searching the back of a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

Speaking after the raids had been carried out, Det Sgt Mark Pack said: "The five men arrested all remain in custody.

"We have recovered a significant amount of Class A drugs from one address and Class B drugs from two properties.

"These are really, really, good results for us." 

Chief Insp Sarsfield Donohue said: "This is where it all starts from.

Chief Inspector Sarsfield Donohue from Suffolk Police. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Chief Inspector Sarsfield Donohue from Suffolk Police.

"We have taken a significant amount of drugs off the streets.

"These five men are part of a network in the town suspected of dealing drugs.

"Lots of work has gone on to get to where we are today, stemming from a combination of police investigations, information received and community intelligence."

With a "collaboration of officers from across the force" involved in the drug warrants, Chief Insp Donohue praised the efforts of the teams and the "really good results" achieved.

He also thanked the public for their community intelligence, and with work ongoing to tackle drug dealing and associated criminality in the Lowestoft area, anyone concerned about drug-related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers – 100 per cent anonymously – on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

