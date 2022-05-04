Five vehicles seen being driven in anti-social manner seized by police
- Credit: Lowestoft police
A number of cars have been seized at retail parks across Lowestoft after they were seen driving in an anti-social manner and using excessively loud exhausts.
Police took a red Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf off the road at a town retail park last night for driving in an anti-social manner while using loud exhausts.
It comes after police in the town seized a Citroen Saxo at North Quay Retail Park, on Saturday, April 30.
Officers said the car was being driven in an anti-social manner on two occasions and later found to have a defective exhaust.
The green Citroen featured a bizarre window sticker, which read: 'No airbags, we die like real men'
They also seized an e-scooter which was being ridden by two people on the A47 with no lights during the same operation.
The two riders were reported.
On Sunday, officers then seized a yellow motorcycle which had been seen driving in an anti-social manner with an excessively loud exhaust on numerous occasions, causing a nuisance to people living in the area.
Following the incidents, police warned: "We continue to have reports regarding ASB involving motor vehicles and all offences will be dealt with robustly."