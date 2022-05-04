Five vehicles seen being driven in anti-social manner seized by police

This Citroen Saxo was among a number of vehicles seized by Lowestoft police. - Credit: Lowestoft police

A number of cars have been seized at retail parks across Lowestoft after they were seen driving in an anti-social manner and using excessively loud exhausts.

Police took a red Ford Focus and a black Volkswagen Golf off the road at a town retail park last night for driving in an anti-social manner while using loud exhausts.

A red Ford Focus seized by police in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

It comes after police in the town seized a Citroen Saxo at North Quay Retail Park, on Saturday, April 30.

Officers said the car was being driven in an anti-social manner on two occasions and later found to have a defective exhaust.

The green Citroen featured a bizarre window sticker, which read: 'No airbags, we die like real men'

An excessively loud exhaust on one of the seized vehicles. - Credit: Lowestoft police

They also seized an e-scooter which was being ridden by two people on the A47 with no lights during the same operation.

An e-scooter which was seized for riding on the A47. - Credit: Lowestoft police

The two riders were reported.

On Sunday, officers then seized a yellow motorcycle which had been seen driving in an anti-social manner with an excessively loud exhaust on numerous occasions, causing a nuisance to people living in the area.

A yellow motorcycle seized by police in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft police

Following the incidents, police warned: "We continue to have reports regarding ASB involving motor vehicles and all offences will be dealt with robustly."