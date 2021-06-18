News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Warning after man duped into paying £300 to 'forceful' rogue traders

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:20 PM June 18, 2021    Updated: 2:42 PM June 18, 2021
Four vans have had tools stolen from them in the last two days.

Investigations are under way after a man was left feeling "very intimidated" by rogue traders in Beccles.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following reports that rogue traders are "attempting to sell generators and power tools" in the county.

A trading standards spokesman said: "We are aware of one incident that we are investigating, that involved the traders approaching a gentleman in Beccles.

"The victim was parking near a cashpoint to withdraw money for his weekly shop, pulling up behind a white van.

"A man from the van approached him and was forceful in his nature, wanting him to buy some generators, a chainsaw, toolbox and a knife set. He refused."

Trading Standards said that the man's car was then blocked in by a black car and the driver approached him to "insist" he purchased the items.

The spokesman added: "Feeling very intimidated, the victim withdrew £300.

"While at the cashpoint the individuals were loading the equipment into his car, and when he returned he gave them the cash."

Trading Standards warned people that "if you are approached, or an individual calls at your door, please do not engage with them."

Rogue traders can be reported via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

