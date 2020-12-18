News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Appeal after car stolen from busy street

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:56 AM December 18, 2020   
The vehicle was stolen from Marine Parade in Lowestoft.

The vehicle was stolen from Marine Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Police are looking for witnesses after a Ford Fiesta ST Turbo was stolen.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of the car in Lowestoft.

It comes after a black Ford Fiesta ST Turbo, registration number WO07BLE, was stolen from Marine Parade.

Police said it was stolen at sometime between 2.30pm on Thursday, December 10 and noon on Saturday, December 12. 

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle had been parked on Marine Parade.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed the car being taken, or know where the vehicle is now please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/72352/20 via 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Most Read

  1. 1 School's 'Fantastic Mr Fox' gets award for story time which went global
  2. 2 Garden transformed into winter wonderland for seven charities
  3. 3 17-year-old boy who was missing for two weeks has been found
  1. 4 Tributes to man with 'sparkling wit' who helped thousands
  2. 5 Why Norfolk and Suffolk are in Tier 2: Government explains decision
  3. 6 Beauty spot hit by 'significant' erosion as walkers stray off footpaths
  4. 7 Baby alpaca spotted sitting in front seat of car
  5. 8 'Brilliant example' in Lowestoft claims national railway award
  6. 9 Man in £1m van theft ring has jail term cut after giving evidence against gang
  7. 10 Norfolk and Suffolk to remain under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Constabulary

Weapons, cash and phones found in Mercedes car

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

How to find out when bins will be collected in East Suffolk this Christmas

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Emergency works continuing to protect homes and coastline

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon