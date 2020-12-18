Appeal after car stolen from busy street

Published: 10:56 AM December 18, 2020

The vehicle was stolen from Marine Parade in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Police are looking for witnesses after a Ford Fiesta ST Turbo was stolen.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of the car in Lowestoft.

It comes after a black Ford Fiesta ST Turbo, registration number WO07BLE, was stolen from Marine Parade.

Police said it was stolen at sometime between 2.30pm on Thursday, December 10 and noon on Saturday, December 12.

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle had been parked on Marine Parade.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed the car being taken, or know where the vehicle is now please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/72352/20 via 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org