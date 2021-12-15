Thieves steal car from driveway of home in Lowestoft

A black Ford Focus ST was stolen from a driveway of a home on Kendal Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A car was stolen from the driveway of a home during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a black Ford Focus ST was stolen from a driveway of a home on Kendal Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

A police spokesman said: "The vehicle, registration HN18HXL, was stolen sometime between 9.30pm last night (Monday, December 13) and 7.15am this morning (Tuesday, December 14).

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, or if you know where the vehicle is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/70555/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.