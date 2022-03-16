News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Forensic officers swoop in on suspected cannabis factory in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:17 PM March 16, 2022
Updated: 1:43 PM March 16, 2022
marina lowestoft forensics

Forensic officers are at the scene of an address on Marina in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Police are conducting an investigation after a suspected cannabis factory was discovered in Lowestoft.

Officers were called at approximately 8:45am yesterday, Tuesday, March 15, to reports of a suspected burglary at a premises on Marina, after a member of public reported the front door or a building had been damaged.

forensics lowestoft

Forensic Services at the scene on Marina in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

On entry to the property, a large quantity of plants were located alongside associated electrical paraphernalia.

Police remain on the scene as enquiries continue.

forensics lowie

Police confirmed Forensic Services have been at the scene since Tuesday morning. - Credit: Mick Howes

An eyewitness at the scene said: "Police have been here since yesterday and bailiffs were at the scene as well.

"A black van was at the scene yesterday and three forensic police vans remain there today.

"The material bagged up outside looks like the ventilation for cannabis."

Most Read

  1. 1 Popular pub has windows smashed by vandals days before its closure
  2. 2 Warning to dog owners after dangerous palm oil washes up on beach
  3. 3 Sentinel Leisure ceases trading - which sites does it run?
  1. 4 Police hunt wanted man with links to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft
  2. 5 Man charged in connection with burglary and car theft near Lowestoft
  3. 6 Leisure and fitness operator ceases trading as sites close
  4. 7 Forensic officers swoop in on suspected cannabis factory in Lowestoft
  5. 8 'We're honoured' - Bulldog wins big at first ever Crufts show
  6. 9 Family relaunches 'relaxing' ferry trips along River Blyth on Suffolk coast
  7. 10 200 sausage dogs take over Southwold to raise cash for pets in Ukraine

The scene of the crime is centred on Seaview House which is the former premises of Scotts Gallery and Cafe.

forensics lowie

Seaview House on Marina in Lowestoft is at the centre of the suspected crime. - Credit: Mick Howes

Anyone with information, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, should contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime number 37/15600/22

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Gateway Retail Park south Lowestoft

Retail

Last empty unit on £9.3m retail park finally looks set to be filled

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The management team behind The Commodore are set to depart after 10 years at the helm.

'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has opened up on The Street in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up

Tom Swindles

person
gull wing lowestoft

Drone photos capture first section of Lowestoft Gull Wing third crossing

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon