Forensic officers swoop in on suspected cannabis factory in Lowestoft

Forensic officers are at the scene of an address on Marina in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Police are conducting an investigation after a suspected cannabis factory was discovered in Lowestoft.

Officers were called at approximately 8:45am yesterday, Tuesday, March 15, to reports of a suspected burglary at a premises on Marina, after a member of public reported the front door or a building had been damaged.

Forensic Services at the scene on Marina in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

On entry to the property, a large quantity of plants were located alongside associated electrical paraphernalia.

Police remain on the scene as enquiries continue.

Police confirmed Forensic Services have been at the scene since Tuesday morning. - Credit: Mick Howes

An eyewitness at the scene said: "Police have been here since yesterday and bailiffs were at the scene as well.

"A black van was at the scene yesterday and three forensic police vans remain there today.

"The material bagged up outside looks like the ventilation for cannabis."

The scene of the crime is centred on Seaview House which is the former premises of Scotts Gallery and Cafe.

Seaview House on Marina in Lowestoft is at the centre of the suspected crime. - Credit: Mick Howes

Anyone with information, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area, should contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime number 37/15600/22

