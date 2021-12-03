News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Suspended sentence for former church worker who indecently assaulted girl

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:47 PM December 3, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

A former Suffolk church worker who indecently assaulted a schoolgirl more than 20 years ago has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday, December 3 that the indecent assault offence involving Nathan Flanders - who was a Beccles Baptist church member - and a teenage girl dated back to the late 1990s. 

Flanders, 45, of Stanley Street, Lowestoft, admitted one offence of indecent assault and was given a 21-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work and was also given 18 months supervision, while being ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

Jonathan Goodman, for Flanders, said his client had been immature and young for his age when he committed the offence.

He said Flanders had a friendship with the victim for a short period when she was 14 and he was 20.

Apart from this offence, Flanders had led a blameless life and had been with his partner for 18 years, the court heard.

person