Bikes stolen in garage break-ins and separate theft in Lowestoft
- Credit: Google Images
A specialised road bike and a racing bike were among four stolen during separate thefts in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with two garage burglaries and the theft of a bike in the town.
They all happened within the space of 24 hours on Monday, January 24.
A garage at a home on Westwood Avenue was broken into by two men in the early hours of Monday with a white Giant rapid hybrid bike and a red Tarmac Elite Specialised road bike stolen.
Burglars stole a dark blue Giant racing bike after a garage on Broadwaters Road was broken into around 11.45pm on January 24 after the door handle was broken.
A police spokesman said: "The bike had two lights on the front, two on the back and had aluminium mud guards."
A black Carrera mountain bike was stolen from a bike rack outside the sports centre on Water Lane.
The police spokesman said: "The unlocked bike was stolen between 8.45am and 10am on January 24.
If you have any information contact Suffolk Police quoting the crime reference numbers 4781/21, 4928/22 or 4793/21 respectively on 101.