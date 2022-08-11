'You're not Steve McQueen' - Vehicles reported for anti-social driving

Drivers of this moped and car have been given traffic offence reports after anti-social driving. - Credit: Suffolk police

At least four more vehicles have been reported for driving anti-socially near a town retail park.

The drivers were reported to police for their driving on the A12 in Kessingland and were directed to the Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where they were spoken to by police.

Following the stops a 21-year-old man was given a section 59 traffic offence report (TOR) for anti-social driving and behaviour in his car.

A moped rider was also given a section 59 for anti-social behaviour.

It comes as police fight an ongoing battle with those driving in an inconsiderate manner in the town, with officers stepping up patrols in August last year.

A Lowestoft police spokesman said on Facebook: "It doesn’t matter if you drive a Bugatti Chiron or a 1976 Morris Marina, if you rev the engine unnecessarily, wheel spin, doughnut around car parks, or generally drive like a total buffoon annoying everyone in sight, you will be dealt with accordingly.

"You are not Steve McQueen in Bullitt and the Lowestoft retail parks and dual carriageways are not the streets of San Francisco."

Just last month, a VW Golf and a BMW were seized for driving anti-socially having previously been warned.

Other incidents have seen five vehicles dealt with by police in the area for a number of offences ranging from two people riding an e-scooter down the A47 at night with no lights to a Citroen Saxo being driven in an "anti-social manner".

Drivers have been meeting at the retail park, with those living and working in the area saying anti-social driving and excessive noise from screeching tyres, revving engines and noisy exhausts are causing concern in the community.



