Wheels removed from parked car during evening theft

All four wheels were removed from a vehicle parked in Somerton Avenue, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves stole all four wheels from a car parked on a street in a coastal town.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a car in Lowestoft.



A police spokesman said: "All four wheels were removed from a vehicle parked in Somerton Avenue, Lowestoft at around 9.08pm on Tuesday, August 16.

"Can you help?"

If you saw any unusual activity nearby or if you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/52874/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.