Witnesses sought after home targeted in early hours

Published: 1:09 PM January 6, 2021

Witnesses are being sought after vandals damaged the front door of a home.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses in connection with the early morning incident, as a glass panel in the front door of a home in Lowestoft was smashed.

Officers said a property in Norwich Road, Lowestoft was targeted.

A police spokesman said: "The damage occurred in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, January 6 at approximately 1.20am.

"A spanner type tool was found nearby.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity, heard the sound of smashing glass, or have any information contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/809/21 via http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively email Daisy.ENGLISH@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org