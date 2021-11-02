News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Kawasaki motocross motorbike stolen during garage burglary

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:27 AM November 2, 2021
The garage at a home in Higher Drive, Oulton was forced open.

The garage at a home in Higher Drive, Oulton was forced open. - Credit: Google Images

A green Kawasaki KXF 250 motocross motorbike was stolen after burglars forced open the garage of a home in Oulton.

Police are seeking witnesses and information in connection with the garage burglary which happened in Oulton, Lowestoft overnight at the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 10pm on Friday, October 29 and 7.10am on Saturday, October 30 the garage at a home in Higher Drive, Oulton was forced open and a green Kawasaki KXF 250 motocross motorbike was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/60943/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Lowestoft News

