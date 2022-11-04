News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Power tools stolen as garages targeted in overnight break-ins

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:48 AM November 4, 2022
Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft

Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars targeted two garages during break-ins at separate homes in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the two overnight garage burglaries in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A garage on Yarmouth Road was entered sometime between 11pm on Sunday, October 30 and 10am on Tuesday, November 1.

"A cupboard was searched and power tools were stolen."

Officers said that an "insecure" garage at a home on Pleasurewood Close was entered by "an unknown person or persons" between 10pm on Sunday, October 30 and 8am on Monday, October 31.

The police spokesman said: "An untidy search was conducted, although nothing was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference numbers 37/69792/22 or 37/69687/22 on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

