Fence panels and garden furniture damaged in vandal attack

Published: 11:57 AM July 14, 2021

Several fence panels and garden furniture in the back of a property on Dunwich Road, Blythburgh was damaged. - Credit: Google Images

Garden furniture and fence panels were damaged during an incident in broad daylight.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident that took place in Blythburgh, near Southwold and Halesworth, on Monday, July 12.

A police spokesman said: "Between noon and 2pm on July 12 an unknown person or persons has damaged several fence panels and garden furniture at the rear of a property on Dunwich Road.

"Were you in the area during these times?

"Did you seen any suspicious activity?"

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/37949/21, on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.