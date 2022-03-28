Lowestoft man denies rape and sexual assault of girls in 1990s

A 43-year-old Suffolk man accused of raping a schoolgirl and sexually assaulting another more than two decades ago told police there was no truth in the allegations, a court has heard.

Garry Caswell, of Park Road, Lowestoft, has denied offences of rape, indecent assault and indecency with a child in respect of one alleged victim and ten offences of indecent assault and two of indecency with a child in respect of the other alleged victim.

The offences date back to the mid 1990s.

Peter Clark, prosecuting, alleged that Caswell had sexually assaulted the first alleged victim after asking her if she wanted to play ‘mummies and daddies”.

He had allegedly raped her on another occasion.

Mr Clark said the second complainant had allegedly been repeated sexually assaulted by Caswell between the ages of five and nine.

When Caswell was interviewed by police about the allegations he said they hadn’t happened.

He said he had fallen out with both the alleged victims at some stage but could think of no other reason why they would make false allegations against him.

The trial continues.