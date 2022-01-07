Jewellery stolen after burglars smash into Kessingland home

London Road in Kessingland where burglars took a number of items of gold jewellery from a home. - Credit: Google Maps

A number of items of gold jewellery were stolen after burglars smashed into a Kessingland home through a window.

The burglary happened between 10am and 12.40pm on Tuesday, January 4, at a home on London Road.

Glass in the house's rear patio doors was smashed to gain entry before the items were stolen.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area during the times stated above and saw any suspicious activity to come forward.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting reference: 680/22.