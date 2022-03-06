News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Banksy recreation tagged as part of 2009 national graffiti feud

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:03 PM March 6, 2022
Greater Than's Banksy recreation in London Road North, Lowestoft, was tagged with 'Team Robbo'.

Greater Than's Banksy recreation in London Road North, Lowestoft, was tagged with 'Team Robbo'. - Credit: Greater Than

A recreation of a town's Banksy artwork has been tagged in reference to a decades old feud between graffiti artists. 

Local artist Greater Than recreated the Banksy piece on London Road North, Lowestoft, in December, showing a child building a sandcastle with a crowbar, after the original was removed.

Earlier this week, the protective screen covering the artwork had 'Team Robbo' sprayed over it in capital letters and red paint, in stark contrast to the black and white artwork.

greater than

Graffiti artist Greater Than, has created a similar art piece to the previous Banksy mural which was taken away from the town. - Credit: Greater Than

The incident appears to refer to an apparent feud between Banksy and a London graffiti artist known as King Robbo, which was sparked when Banksy painted over the latter's iconic piece in the capital in 2009.

The pair repeatedly reclaimed the piece over the following weeks, with King Robbo supporters adding their tag to a number of Banksy works around the country over the years.

Gorleston artist Greater Than reproduced the London Road North piece in December after the original, and the wall it was painted on, was removed by the building's Essex-based owners.

banksy artwork gone

A Banksy artwork on Lowestoft high street has been removed from the side of the electrical shop building. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

With his recreation, Greater Than paid homage to the elusive artist, who visited the town as part of his Great British Spraycation series last year, but said he was disappointed for the community following the graffiti.

Most Read

  1. 1 Busy Lowestoft road to close for weekend
  2. 2 Revealed: Lowestoft roads where speed limits could be reduced
  3. 3 Former village pub and hotel all set for an exotic new use
  1. 4 Family's final appeal to help save 'amazing father' with rare cancer
  2. 5 Missing Lowestoft woman found safe and well
  3. 6 Concerns raised for missing 26-year-old from Lowestoft
  4. 7 Busy road set for 'emergency closure' for urgent pothole repairs
  5. 8 Baton twirlers compete for spot in national finals
  6. 9 WATCH: Huge section of new Gull Wing bridge arrives in Lowestoft
  7. 10 Scores of beach huts installed as work on £2.6m scheme continues

He said: "It is a dead war. King Robbo died in 2014. Whoever did this might be anti-Banksy, but it wasn't an original Banksy piece.

"I don't think he cares whether I recreated it or not.

"This doesn't harm Banksy, but it does harm the community. No one wants to see 'Team Robbo' scrawled there.

"The second I stop painting something I become emotionally detached from it and it's no longer my artwork, it's for the community.

"That is what street art is about."

Greater Than completed the recreation after working with the building owners' representatives, but fears for the legacy left behind by Banksy.

He said: "The owners had spent a lot of time cleaning graffiti from the perspex covering the original, and that was part of the reason why they wanted to sell it, as well as the financial reasons.

"I never wanted to fool anyone into thinking this was a Banksy, it was just so people could still see what it looked like.

"The legacy he left is that people think they can do whatever they want anywhere and that is not the case.

"Banksy is able to get away with it because he adds millions to your property value.

"I am a street artist who gets the owners' permission. If anyone else does it without consent they get prison sentences.

"I don't want a 13-year-old to see someone's name scrawled somewhere and think they can do that to a war memorial or anywhere."

The perspex has since been cleaned.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The vacant former service station on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

'Multi-national brand' could transform vacant former service station

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The NAV1 section makes its way through the Bascule bridge in Lowestoft.

Suffolk County Council

Massive 380 tonne section of Gull Wing bridge arrives from Belgium

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Essex and Suffolk Water has closed the A47 Jubilee in one direction to repair a burst water main in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live News

Burst water main closes A47 in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Danielle, Dom, Arabella and Willow-Rose at their home in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Investigations | Special Report

'I can't put my kids to bed' - Disabled dad's plea for new council home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon