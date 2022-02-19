Handbag stolen after car window is smashed in theft

A car left in Laxfield Way, Lowestoft for a few minutes was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves smashed a passenger side window of a car and stole a handbag in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a car.

A police spokesman said: "The car in Laxfield Way, Lowestoft was left unattended for a minute or two at around 8.18pm on Thursday, February 17.

"In that time, the passenger side front window was smashed and a handbag was stolen from the footwell.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/10226/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.