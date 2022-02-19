News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Handbag stolen after car window is smashed in theft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:35 AM February 19, 2022
Laxfield Way Lowestoft theft

A car left in Laxfield Way, Lowestoft for a few minutes was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves smashed a passenger side window of a car and stole a handbag in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a car.

A police spokesman said: "The car in Laxfield Way, Lowestoft was left unattended for a minute or two at around 8.18pm on Thursday, February 17.

"In that time, the passenger side front window was smashed and a handbag was stolen from the footwell.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/10226/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe Lowestoft Jokes

'A Mexican in Lowestoft?' - Comedians joke about town's food options

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Fish and Chips ready to go. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

All the fish and chip shops in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Butley Drive, Lowestoft, where a boy has reported being chased by a man after leaving his primary school.

School boy chased by man after refusing offer of sweets

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information after a man threatened to stab someone at a bus station in Gordon Road, Lowestoft.

Man threatened to stab passerby in Lowestoft bus station

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon