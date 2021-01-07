High value power tools stolen from pick-up truck

Published: 3:42 PM January 7, 2021

The tools were stolen from a car parked on Waveney Crescent in Lowestoft, Suffolk. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have issued an appeal after high value power tools were stolen from a car.

The incident occurred between 10pm on Monday, January 4 and 7am on Tuesday, January 5 in Waveney Crescent.

Entry was forced to the boot of a Nissan Navara pick-up truck and a number of Milwaukee power tools were stolen.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Lowestoft Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 751/21.

Alternative, you can call 101 to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime prevention information for tradespeople/power tool owners can be found on the Suffolk Constabulary website here: suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/powertoolsecurity1.pdf