Hit and run near Lowestoft prompts police hunt for dashcam footage

Wood Lane in Camps Heath where the incident happened - Credit: Google Maps

A hit and run incident near Lowestoft has prompted a police hunt for dashcam footage.

The incident happened in Wood Lane in Camps Heath, near Oulton, where a blue Ford Escort Mark Three was involved in a crash.

It happened at about 3.10pm on Saturday, September 17, where the car failed to stop following the incident.

No one was injured in the crash.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Lowestoft Police via 101 or online at www.suffolk.police.uk quoting CAD reference SC-17092022-222.