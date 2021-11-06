News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Homeless drug dealer jailed for cocaine and heroin supply

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:30 AM November 6, 2021
Nicky Bates

Nicky Bates - Credit: Suffolk Police

A homeless man who started dealing drugs to pay off a debt has been jailed for three years.

Officers from Suffolk Police searched a car in Lowestoft on December 13 after seeing a drug deal taking place in it on CCTV.

They found Nicky Bates in a passenger seat with items including scales, a phone, a crack pipe and a white substance, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday, November 5.

When he was searched at a police station, three wraps of cocaine were found in his mouth, while two more were found between his buttocks, said prosecutor Benedict Peers.

Two weeks later, on December 28, Bates was stopped by police as he was cycling in the town and a bag containing white powder and a tin containing heroin were found on him, as well as a phone containing bulk text messages advertising the sale of drugs and requests for drugs from customers.

Bates, 32, of no fixed address, but from the Lowestoft area, admitted possessing cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, supplying cocaine and possessing heroin, pregabalin and lorazepam.

Marc Brown, mitigating, said Bates had been in custody for ten months and was now drug free.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police hunt wanted man in Lowestoft
  2. 2 Rural pub undergoes transformation with new management
  3. 3 'Disappointment' at blow to Lowestoft to London train hopes
  1. 4 Permanent new post office serving up further treats in popular bakery
  2. 5 Transport minister's promise over trains to London
  3. 6 Man arrested for refusing a breathalyser after Lowestoft crash
  4. 7 Lowestoft pedestrian still in critical condition after being hit by Jaguar
  5. 8 12 burglaries at one Lowestoft allotment site in less than a month
  6. 9 Lowestoft drink driver banned again after police stop in Great Yarmouth
  7. 10 Police foot patrol catches two men carrying cannabis

He said Bates, who has previous convictions for drug offences, had fallen back into the use of Class A drugs while he was homeless and became involved in supply drugs to pay off a drug debt.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has been arrested for drug dealing on Wollaston Road.

Man arrested for drug dealing near Lowestoft flats

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A car has crashed into a shop on Carlton Road in Lowestoft

Emergency services called as car crashes into shop

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft, where a 15-year-old boy was assaulted. Picture: Google

Suffolk Live

Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by Jaguar XE

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
ipswich crown court

Lowestoft man sent naked photo to paedophile hunter posing as schoolgirl

Jane Hunt

person