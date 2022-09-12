Woman with £8,000 stolen goods behaved 'like magpie', judge says

A homeless woman caught with stolen property worth more than £8,000 has been described by a judge as “ behaving like a magpie”.

Sharon Norman, 44, was living in a tent in Trinity Road, Lowestoft when the stolen property, which included an electric bike, a pedal bike, a generator, iPads and a sound system, were discovered during visits by a community support officer, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Norman admitted two offences of theft and two of handling stolen goods and was given an 18-month community order and a 50-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing Norman, Judge Martyn Levett described her as vulnerable and that she had behaved “like a magpie” and had probably planned to sell the stolen items to buy drink and drugs.

The court heard that the electric bike, which was worth £800, had been left in a communal hallway outside a flat.

A bike worth £350 was stolen from outside a shop and an iPad, an iPad mini, a sound system and headphones worth £1,200 had been stolen from a boat moored in Lowestoft marina.

A generator and a trailer were among other stolen goods worth £4,500.