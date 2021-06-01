News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Catalytic converter stolen from Honda CRV in car park

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:18 PM June 1, 2021   
Lowestoft police are advising vehicle owners to take steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Pi

Vehicle owners are being warned following a spate of catalytic converter thefts. Picture: Lowestoft Police/Facebook - Credit: Lowestoft Police/Facebook

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in a car park.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the theft of a catalytic converter from a Honda CRV that had been parked in a car park outside a vets on Alexandra Road in Lowestoft.

The theft happened between 8.30am and 2.10pm on Friday, May 28.

A police spokesman said: "A witness reported seeing a white male, of slim build, hair shaved short, aged 20 to 30 wearing a grey hooded top and dark clothing crouched near the vehicle."

Information to Lowestoft police quoting crime reference 37/28165/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The latest theft comes after motorists were urged to remain vigilant after catalytic converters had been stolen or attempted thefts from vehicles had been made during 12 incidents in East Suffolk in less than a month.

Investigations are continuing after vehicles parked in Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, Carlton Colville, Southwold, Halesworth, Beccles, Brampton, Worlingham, Stradbroke and Stuston were targeted.

Lowestoft News

