Police release CCTV after Honda stolen from car park

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a Honda Jazz was taken from a car park in Lowestoft.

The vehicle was taken from the car park in Surrey Street at about 12.15pm on Saturday, September 21, Suffolk police said.

The owner parked the blue Honda behind Barclay's bank in London Road North, but discovered it was gone when they returned.

A wallet, a set of house keys and bank cards were in the car at the time.

The bank cards were fraudulently used in Lowestoft town centre a short while later.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image as they believe he may able to help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, who has any information about the incident, is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/52509/21.