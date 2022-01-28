Honda motorbike stolen as garage targeted at home in Lowestoft

The garage at a home in Milton Road West was broken into. - Credit: Google Images

A Honda motorbike was stolen after burglars broke into a garage in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the garage burglary as a home in Lowestoft was targeted.

A police spokesman said: "The garage at a home in Milton Road West was broken into sometime between 4.50pm on Tuesday, January 25 and 6.40am on Wednesday, January 26 as a red Honda CRF 250 motorbike, registration AU66 RWY, was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary or know where the motorbike is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/5343/22 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.