Honda motorbike stolen in overnight theft

Published: 4:02 PM March 3, 2021

A motorbike was stolen from outside a home during an overnight theft in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a black Honda motorcycle was stolen.

The motorbike was stolen from outside a home on North Parade in Lowestoft after thieves broke the steering lock off the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "The black Honda motorcycle, registration AW19EER, was stolen between 10pm on Monday, March 1 and 6am on Tuesday, March 2.

"The steering lock had been broken off.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the motorcycle being taken or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/10471/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/