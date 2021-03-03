News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Honda motorbike stolen in overnight theft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:02 PM March 3, 2021   
A Honda motorbike was stolen from outside a home on North Parade in Lowestoft.

A motorbike was stolen from outside a home on North Parade in Lowestoft after thieves broke the steering lock off the vehicle. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A motorbike was stolen from outside a home during an overnight theft in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a black Honda motorcycle was stolen.

The motorbike was stolen from outside a home on North Parade in Lowestoft after thieves broke the steering lock off the vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "The black Honda motorcycle, registration AW19EER, was stolen between 10pm on Monday, March 1 and 6am on Tuesday, March 2.

"The steering lock had been broken off.

You may also want to watch:

"Can you help?" 

If you saw the motorcycle being taken or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/10471/21 on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital
  2. 2 Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through region
  3. 3 Parts of Waveney could be Covid-free for first time in months, figures show
  1. 4 When do the clocks go forward in 2021?
  2. 5 Sex offender caught with indecent images avoids prison
  3. 6 'A big thank you' - Superheroes salute key workers and NHS staff
  4. 7 Best friends to launch sweet shop together in seaside town
  5. 8 Pontins accused of using discriminatory 'undesirable guest' list
  6. 9 Call for volunteers with disability experience as charity struggles
  7. 10 Plea to help find 17-year-old missing since February 2
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipwreck remains on the beach at Covehithe

Storms uncover another large Suffolk shipwreck

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
dougie field and darren field lowestoft

Coronavirus

Tributes to kind-hearted dad-of-three who died from Covid

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
lowestoft high street

What is the future for Lowestoft's historic high street?

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Iestyn Evans, 18, of Commercial Road, in Lowestoft was given a community order.

Teen lands in court over spate of thefts from vehicles

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon