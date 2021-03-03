Honda motorbike stolen in overnight theft
- Credit: Google Images
A motorbike was stolen from outside a home during an overnight theft in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a black Honda motorcycle was stolen.
The motorbike was stolen from outside a home on North Parade in Lowestoft after thieves broke the steering lock off the vehicle.
A police spokesman said: "The black Honda motorcycle, registration AW19EER, was stolen between 10pm on Monday, March 1 and 6am on Tuesday, March 2.
"The steering lock had been broken off.
You may also want to watch:
"Can you help?"
If you saw the motorcycle being taken or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/10471/21 on 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Most Read
- 1 Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital
- 2 Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through region
- 3 Parts of Waveney could be Covid-free for first time in months, figures show
- 4 When do the clocks go forward in 2021?
- 5 Sex offender caught with indecent images avoids prison
- 6 'A big thank you' - Superheroes salute key workers and NHS staff
- 7 Best friends to launch sweet shop together in seaside town
- 8 Pontins accused of using discriminatory 'undesirable guest' list
- 9 Call for volunteers with disability experience as charity struggles
- 10 Plea to help find 17-year-old missing since February 2