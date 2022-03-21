News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Honda motorbike stolen during overnight theft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:51 AM March 21, 2022
A Honda motorbike was stolen from Selby Street in Lowestoft.

A Honda motorbike was stolen from Selby Street in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A Honda motorbike was stolen during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of a motorbike in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "An orange Honda RS125RF motorbike, registration AP16 CHK, was stolen from Selby Street in Lowestoft sometime between 10pm on Thursday, March 17 and 7am on Friday (March 18) morning.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/16217/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

