Thieves break into garden and steal hot tub

Thieves broke into a rear garden and stole a hot tub overnight in Lowestoft - Credit: Google

Thieves have stolen a hot tub from a garden overnight.

The theft took place at a property in Spashett Road, Lowestoft.

It is believed it was stolen between 9.30pm on Friday, August 12 and 7am on Saturday, August 13.

The suspects are thought to have broken into the rear garden via a neighbour's property before emptying and stealing the inflatable hot tub, including its pump.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information, images or footage which could help with their inquiries.

Witnesses can contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/51921/22 by calling 101, via an online form or by email at ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.



