House break-in and Audi stolen in quiet street
- Credit: Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into and an Audi was stolen in a quiet street.
Both break-ins happened between 10.30pm on Wednesday, January 27 and 2.30am on Thursday, January 28 at a house on Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville.
Someone broke into to the house and a set of car keys were removed. The car keys were used to steal the victim’s Audi Q3, which was parked outside.
The car was later found on Friday, January 29, in a car park in Fowlers Crescent, Corton. The vehicle was undamaged and secure.
Following an investigation, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday, January 30 in connection with the incident.
He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/4513/21
Most Read
- 1 Sensory room at hair salon is hit with parents and children
- 2 'Group of youths' spotted as parked cars damaged in street
- 3 Riverside hotel/restaurant 'closed until spring' for sale for £1.999m
- 4 £3m electricity project set to benefit homes on Norfolk/Suffolk border
- 5 New book released in memory of heroic former lifeboatman
- 6 House break-in and Audi stolen in quiet street
- 7 Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash
- 8 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
- 9 Father-of-two with rare cancer has 'everything crossed' for clinical trials
- 10 Couple ditch sales jobs to turn van into dream 'off-grid' roaming home