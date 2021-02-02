House break-in and Audi stolen in quiet street

Published: 8:36 AM February 2, 2021 Updated: 10:15 AM February 2, 2021

The break-in happened on Rushmere Road in Carlton Colville. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into and an Audi was stolen in a quiet street.

Both break-ins happened between 10.30pm on Wednesday, January 27 and 2.30am on Thursday, January 28 at a house on Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville.

Someone broke into to the house and a set of car keys were removed. The car keys were used to steal the victim’s Audi Q3, which was parked outside.

The car was later found on Friday, January 29, in a car park in Fowlers Crescent, Corton. The vehicle was undamaged and secure.

Following an investigation, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday, January 30 in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/4513/21