News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

House break-in and Audi stolen in quiet street

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 8:36 AM February 2, 2021    Updated: 10:15 AM February 2, 2021
street

The break-in happened on Rushmere Road in Carlton Colville. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into and an Audi was stolen in a quiet street.

Both break-ins happened between 10.30pm on Wednesday, January 27 and 2.30am on Thursday, January 28 at a house on Rushmere Road, Carlton Colville.

Someone broke into to the house and a set of car keys were removed. The car keys were used to steal the victim’s Audi Q3, which was parked outside.

The car was later found on Friday, January 29, in a car park in Fowlers Crescent, Corton. The vehicle was undamaged and secure.

Following an investigation, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday, January 30 in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/4513/21

Most Read

  1. 1 Sensory room at hair salon is hit with parents and children
  2. 2 'Group of youths' spotted as parked cars damaged in street
  3. 3 Riverside hotel/restaurant 'closed until spring' for sale for £1.999m
  1. 4 £3m electricity project set to benefit homes on Norfolk/Suffolk border
  2. 5 New book released in memory of heroic former lifeboatman
  3. 6 House break-in and Audi stolen in quiet street
  4. 7 Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash
  5. 8 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
  6. 9 Father-of-two with rare cancer has 'everything crossed' for clinical trials
  7. 10 Couple ditch sales jobs to turn van into dream 'off-grid' roaming home

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Missing People

Police concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

14-year-old Amber Hanson found safe and well

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Missing People

Increasing concern for missing 14-year-old Amber Hanson

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon

Lowestoft man's role in some of the biggest live events of 2021

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon