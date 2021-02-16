Warning after house broken into and two cars stolen
- Credit: Google Maps
Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into and two cars stolen in Lowestoft.
The incident took place at some point between 11pm on Sunday, February 14 and 6.30am on Monday, February 15 at a property in Mount Pleasant.
It is believed the offender/s gained access to the property via an unsecured rear patio door.
They stole a small amount of cash and bank cards from a handbag in the hallway. Car keys that were in coat pockets in the hallway were also taken.
These were used to steal two vehicles that were parked outside the property; an orange Peugeot 208, registration, KV16 AZX and a red Ford Galaxy, registration AF53 OXR.
The Peugeot 208 was later found abandoned in Robertsbridge Walk, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, while the Ford Galaxy was recovered abandoned in Sharon Drive, Lowestoft.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting 37/7574/21 or 37/7579/21 for the stolen Ford Galaxy.
