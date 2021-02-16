News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Warning after house broken into and two cars stolen

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:22 PM February 16, 2021   
road

It happened on Mount Pleasant. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after a house was broken into and two cars stolen in Lowestoft.

The incident took place at some point between 11pm on Sunday, February 14 and 6.30am on Monday, February 15 at a property in Mount Pleasant.

It is believed the offender/s gained access to the property via an unsecured rear patio door.

They stole a small amount of cash and bank cards from a handbag in the hallway. Car keys that were in coat pockets in the hallway were also taken.

These were used to steal two vehicles that were parked outside the property; an orange Peugeot 208, registration, KV16 AZX and a red Ford Galaxy, registration AF53 OXR.

You may also want to watch:

The Peugeot 208 was later found abandoned in Robertsbridge Walk, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, while the Ford Galaxy was recovered abandoned in Sharon Drive, Lowestoft.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting 37/7574/21 or 37/7579/21 for the stolen Ford Galaxy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three arrests for robbery and drug offences outside petrol station
  2. 2 Two cars stolen after burglars take keys from home
  3. 3 Changes to Lowestoft's conservation area proposed
  1. 4 Family's tribute to 'cheeky and adventurous' kite-surfer who died at favourite beach
  2. 5 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
  3. 6 Relief as care homes receive first dose of coronavirus vaccine
  4. 7 Unexploded wartime shells dredged from seabed
  5. 8 Dog-walkers warned after palm oil washes up on beaches
  6. 9 Care home 'disappointed' with 'requires improvement' watchdog report
  7. 10 Emergency roadworks lead to bus diversions and delays

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman and son

Tesco staff pay for woman's shopping after autistic son's 'episode'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
johnny

Meet the teacher who is Lowestoft's answer to Joe Wicks

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Harbour workers helped a man, who was trapped beneath a suspended quay on the south-west corner of the bridge channel at Lowestoft, not far from the town's RNLI statue. 

Man rescued from icy waters by harbour workers

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Belvedere Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing site opens in town car park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon