'Extensive' inquiries continue in hunt to trace biker after crash

Investigations are continuing in the hunt to trace a motorbike and its rider following a serious crash on a popular path.

A woman cyclist in her 70s was seriously injured in a crash with a motorbike on the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft more than six months ago.

People using the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Police responded just after 5.10pm on September 7 following a crash between a motorbike and two bicycles on the path that runs between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road and forms part of the Great Eastern Linear Park.

It led to one of the cyclists – a woman in her 70s – being flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, after landing at Barnards Meadow in Lowestoft, with police cars also at the scene. - Credit: Archant

She has since been released from hospital.

Officers said the motorcyclist stopped "very briefly" after the collision, but "rode off before the emergency services arrived and failed to leave any details."

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on January 12 for perverting the course of justice. She was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

On February 9 a 21-year-old man from the Lowestoft area was released under investigation after being interviewed by police.

After this, police released photographs of the bike suspected to have been involved in the crash.

It is described as an off-road scrambler motorcycle, with distinctive off-road tyres.

The bike has a blue front, with a white trim, a white front plant and a red padded crossbar with metallic blue front forks.

Last month, Sgt Adrian Hales, from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team, said: "This was a terrible collision where an elderly lady received serious injuries and I’m keen to identify the rider responsible.

"I am still appealing for anyone with any information about the collision to make contact with us."

This week a police spokesman added: "The investigation is still ongoing and extensive enquiries are still being made."

Anyone with information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle police station, quoting crime reference number 37/50627/21, on 101.





Alternatively, you can also email information to Callum.Walchester@suffolk.police.uk