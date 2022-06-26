News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Hunt continues for group of youths who pushed man to ground and stole bike

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:49 PM June 26, 2022
One of the football pitches at Normanston Park in Lowestoft

One of the football pitches at Normanston Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Peter Salmon

The hunt for a group of around 16 youths is continuing after a man was pushed to the ground and had his bike stolen.

The man suffered a cut to his face after he had been confronted by 16 youths in a Lowestoft park.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft, which happened in Normanston Park on the evening of May 23.

The man, in his 30s, was pushed to the ground after being confronted and he suffered a cut to his face when he fell.

He was riding a green and black 'Voodoo' mountain bike.

This week a police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference number 27/31614/22, on 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
