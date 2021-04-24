News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Driver 'rammed' two police cars before level crossing crash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:00 AM April 24, 2021   
crash victoria road

The crashed car on Victoria Road. - Credit: Nicholas Allison

A driver "rammed" two police cars before careering into a level crossing, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this month, police said that a black Clio had "collided with two vehicles that were being driven at the time" before the driver "decamped from the vehicle and fled the scene".

It related to an incident on the B1531 Victoria Road with the junction of Bridge Road in Oulton Broad at 2.20pm on April 14, when the driver crashed into a level crossing and fled the scene.

It has since emerged that the two vehicles involved were police cars, which had not been chasing the driver at the time.

The crash caused delays on the roads across Lowestoft.

With the driver still being sought, and no arrests having been made, a police spokesman said: "The suspect is still outstanding, with enquiries ongoing.

"We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

"The two police cars sustained minor damage from the suspect's vehicle ramming them.

"Officers were not pursuing the suspect at the time of the collision."

Contact 101 with information.

