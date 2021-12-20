Hunt continues for 'drunk' woman who grabbed pram off Lowestoft mum

It happened near the junction of St Margaret's Road. - Credit: Google Maps

The hunt continues for a woman who was believed to have been 'drunk' and who grabbed a pram off a Lowestoft mum.

It happened between 3pm and 3.20pm on Thursday, December 16 in the town's High Street near the junction with St Margaret’s Road.

A woman was pushing her child in a buggy when she was approached by another woman who grabbed hold of the handle.

The victim pushed her away and quickly walked off, before then phoning the police.

The suspect is believed to have been drunk or influenced by drugs and is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall and wearing a black puffer coat with a fur-lined hood, with the hood up.

Any witnesses, or anyone driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who may have footage, is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference 71128/21.