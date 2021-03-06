Hunt continues for Mercedes driver who crashed into Lowestoft homes
- Credit: Google Images
Police are continuing to search for a driver who crashed into two homes before fleeing the scene.
Inquiries are"ongoing in connection with the collision, which happened in Lowestoft last month.
A Mercedes careered off the road and damaged two houses with the vehicle failing to stop following the crash.
No one was injured in the incident, which happened around 7.20pm on Sunday, February 7 in Walton Road.
A police spokesman said: "A dark-coloured Mercedes left the road and collided with two houses, causing damage to both but no one was injured.
You may also want to watch:
"The vehicle then reversed and drove away in the direction of the town centre."
With officers keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area or anyone who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, the police spokesman added: "Witnesses are still being sought as enquiries are continuing."
Most Read
- 1 17-year-old boy missing for more than a month found
- 2 Man dies following collision on A12
- 3 Roads closed and traffic diverted for pothole repairs
- 4 Traffic problems as bridge lights stuck on red
- 5 Heroin addict who burgled neighbour's home four times is jailed
- 6 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
- 7 Tools stolen from work van during night time break-in
- 8 Fishing business will stay in the family as Alex, 16, set to join
- 9 Work to resume on £15m project to give thousands ultrafast broadband
- 10 Schoolgirl, 13, makes step up racing ladder ahead of championship
Information should be directed to the Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: CAD 296 of February 7, on 101 or alternatively email Christian.Meen@suffolk.police.uk