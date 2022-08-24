News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Hunt for e-scooter arsonist after car blaze

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:24 PM August 24, 2022
An arsonist riding an e-scooter set fire to a parked car in Claydon Drive, Lowestoft

An arsonist riding an e-scooter set fire to a parked car in Claydon Drive, Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

An arsonist riding an e-scooter set fire to a parked car before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened 12.22am on Friday, August 19.

A Ford Mondeo estate car parked in Claydon Drive, Lowestoft, was approached by a person riding an e-scooter.

The car did not have a proper glass window and was instead covered in plastic.

The scooter rider then set fire to the rear of the car, causing substantial damage.

They then fled the scene while riding the scooter in the direction of Orwell Drive.

Anyone with information can contact Lowestoft Police via 101 or online at www.suffolk.police.uk quoting crime ref 37/54205/22.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Emma McKay, owner of The Salty Crow in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

First look at the new fully vegan café 'booming in business'

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses after two incidents of criminal damage in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man throws brick through living room window in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Marina Theatre Box Office, Lowestoft.Picture: Nick Butcher

Seaside town serial killer talk to give insight in to 'troubling topics'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
People out enjoying the first day of the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. Pi

From schools to shops: All you need to know about living in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon