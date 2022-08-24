Hunt for e-scooter arsonist after car blaze

An arsonist riding an e-scooter set fire to a parked car in Claydon Drive, Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

An arsonist riding an e-scooter set fire to a parked car before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened 12.22am on Friday, August 19.

A Ford Mondeo estate car parked in Claydon Drive, Lowestoft, was approached by a person riding an e-scooter.

The car did not have a proper glass window and was instead covered in plastic.

The scooter rider then set fire to the rear of the car, causing substantial damage.

They then fled the scene while riding the scooter in the direction of Orwell Drive.

Anyone with information can contact Lowestoft Police via 101 or online at www.suffolk.police.uk quoting crime ref 37/54205/22.