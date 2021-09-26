Search continues for man who chased victim with knife
The search for a man who chased another man at knifepoint through Lowestoft is continuing.
Police investigations are ongoing in the hunt for a man who "produced a knife" on another man he was speaking with in south Lowestoft.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Mill Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft between 3pm and 3.15pm on Saturday, July 31 when he was approached by an unknown man who tried to speak to him.
When the victim walked away, the suspect is reported to have produced a knife.
The victim then fled into the KFC restaurant on Marine Parade where staff called police.
He was not hurt in the incident.
The man is described as white, about 6ft tall, wearing a green T-shirt with shorts.
A police spokesman said: "Investigations continue."
